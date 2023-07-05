Gators football schedule: See Florida's complete 2023 slate for Billy Napier's second season

The Florida Gators are ready to tackle the 2023 season.

In his second season as head coach, Billy Napier will lead the Gators against some familiar faces – looking at you, LSU – and a slate of never-before-played teams, like Charlotte and McNeese.

Florida finished the 2022 season 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. The Gators will look to avenge last season's heartbreaking losses against Vanderbilt, Georgia and LSU in 2023 when their season kicks off on August 31.

Here's a look at the Florida Gators 2023 football schedule:

Image 1 of 7 ▼ LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators on the field as his team warms up before the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the Oregon State Beavers at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

MORE GATORS NEWS :

Florida Gators football 2023 football schedule

Here's a look at the 2023 football schedule for the Florida Gators:

August 31 (Thursday): at Utah

September 9: McNeese, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

September 16: Tennessee, 7 p.m. on ESPN

September 23: Charlotte, 7 p.m. on SEC Network+

September 30: at Kentucky

October 7: Vanderbilt (homecoming)

October 14: at South Carolina

October 28: Georgia, 3:30 p.m. on CBS in Jacksonville, Fla.

November 4: Arkansas

November 11: at LSU

November 18: at Missouri

November 25: Florida State