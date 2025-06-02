Driver killed after crashing into Orlando building, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A driver is dead after their vehicle crashed into a building in Orange County on Monday morning, according to troopers.
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. along Lake Ellenor Drive in Orlando.
The driver was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading to the crash and the identity of the driver remain unknown at this time.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on June 2, 2025.