Driver killed after crashing into Orlando building, troopers say

A driver is dead after their vehicle crashed into a building in Orange County on Monday morning, according to troopers.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. along Lake Ellenor Drive in Orlando.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading to the crash and the identity of the driver remain unknown at this time.

