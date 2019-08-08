California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape amateur sports in the U.S.
No. 22 UCF looks to rebound in AAC opener against UConn
Josh Heupel says losing in the regular season for the first time since 2016 won't change the way No. 22 UCF goes about its business in pursuing a third consecutive American Athletic Conference title.
Florida gives hoops coach Mike White raise, 2-year extension
Florida has given basketball coach Mike White a raise and a two-year contract extension that places him under contract through the 2024-25 season.
Florida, Utah schedule home-and-home series for 2022-23
Florida and Utah have agreed to play a home-and-home series beginning in 2022.
UCF Football to face off against Boise State, BYU
The University of Central Florida (UCF) Vice President and Athletics Director Danny White announced on Tuesday that the Cougars of Brigham Young University (BYU) and the Broncos of Boise State will face off against the University of Central Florida (UCF) at UCF's Spectrum Stadium.
HBO to follow Arizona St, Florida, Penn St, Washington St
HBO Sports is going behind the scenes with the football programs at Arizona State, Florida, Penn State and Washington State for four episodes of its "24/7" documentary series.
No. 25 Virginia hangs on to beat Florida State 31-24
Wayne Taulapapa ran for three touchdowns, the last with 2:34 remaining, and No. 25 Virginia hung on, barely, to beat Florida State 31-24 on Saturday night.
No. 9 Florida avoiding any 'revenge' talk against Kentucky
No. 9 Florida insists last year's loss to Kentucky, which ended a 31-game winning streak in the series, won't be a motivating factor when the teams play Saturday in Lexington.
Bethune-Cookman beats Jackson St. in MEAC/SWAC Challenge
Akevious Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Bethune-Cookman dominated the second half to beat Jackson State 36-15 on Sunday at Georgia State Stadium in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
Hurts has 6 TDs, No. 4 Oklahoma beats Houston 49-31
New Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more, and the fourth-ranked Sooners rolled past Houston 49-31 on Sunday night.
Taylor scores 4 TDs, No. 19 Wisconsin routs USF 49-0
Jonathan Taylor rushed for 135 yards and scored a career-best four touchdowns, helping No. 19 Wisconsin open the season with a 49-0 rout of South Florida on Friday night.
Stetson-Presbyterian College game canceled due to Dorian
For the second consecutive season, the football teams from Stetson University and Presbyterian College will not get a chance to play their scheduled game.
Rules changes could come to NCAA if California bill passes
The NCAA wants a level playing field for all athletes, even if state law proposals threaten its longtime model for amateur sports.
Hurricane Dorian prompts move of Boise State-FSU game
The season opener between Boise State and Florida State will be played in Tallahassee because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian.
UCF football announces starting quarterback for upcoming season
The University of Central Florida's (UCF) football team has announced their starting quarterback for the upcoming season.
Rivalry renewed? Florida, Miami add to once-heated series
Even though his father played at Miami and his older brother at Florida, Marco Wilson has little knowledge of the once-heated rivalry involving the two Sunshine State teams.
Florida-Miami announce home-and-home series in 2024-25
Florida and Miami have scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, renewing an in-state rivalry that used to be an annual affair.
Another first for Clemson: No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25 poll
Cross off another milestone for Clemson, college football's newest superpower.
'College GameDay' Crew heads to Walt Disney World to kick off college football season
ESPN's "College GameDay" is returning to Central Florida in a few weeks, making a stop at Walt Disney World, to kick off the college football season.
UCF football making a difference for patients at AdventHealth
Current and former UCF football players donated both their time, and in one case, their UCF football tickets to help raise the spirits of parents at AdventHealth Children’s Hospital in Orlando.