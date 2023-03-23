UCF provides update on Mission XII initiative, new football complex

UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir on Thursday provided an update on the progress being made by the school in its transition into the Big 12 Conference, what has been branded as the Mission XII initiative.

Part of that update included renderings of the Marc and Sharon Hagle Football Gateway, Nicholson Plaza, McNamara Cove, and a new football operations building. We've also learned about new suites that will be added to Roth Tower on the west side of the FBC Mortgage Stadium.

More info and imagery can be found at www.missionxii.com.