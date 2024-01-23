Here are the top restaurants in Florida in 2024, according to Yelp

Forget the Oscar nominations. It's time to find out what the best restaurants in the country are.

Yelp released its annual "Top 100 Places to Eat in the US" list for 2024 on Tuesday – and two Central Florida restaurants made the cut. In Florida overall, there were 13 eateries representing the Sunshine State on Yelp's coveted list, which was put together by analyzing submissions, ratings, review volume and community input.

The No. 1 place to eat in the U.S. is Tumerico in Tucson, Arizona, according to Yelp. It's a vegetarian Latin American scratch kitchen with a menu that changes every day. The top restaurant in Florida is Fratellino in Coral Gables. The No. 5-ranked spot's menu features classic Italian dishes and homemade pastas.

Only one Orlando restaurant made the list, and that's EDOBOY in the Mills 50 neighborhood. EDOBOY, ranked at No. 44, is an eight-person standing sushi bar – the first in America, according to the restaurant – that opened in summer 2022. The Japan-inspired eatery was founded by DOMU and Tori Tori proprietor Sean "Sonny" Nguyen.

"Edoboy is inspired from his and his wife’s travels through the streets of Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto. In Japan, standing sushi bars are a popular way to get high quality sushi, at reasonable prices, in an intimate, yet casual environment," according to its website.

EDOBOY fans on Yelp gave the restaurant a 4.9 rating out of 5 stars and praise its "fantastic" chefs and "scrumptious" food.

"OMG. I'm obsessed with this place!! … The service is amazing and the fish is insanely fresh. The location is super small (8 spots) which makes the experience intimate. Definitely recommend reserving ahead to have a great experience," one user said in their Yelp review.

"The staff at this establishment went above and beyond, offering incredible service that elevated the overall dining experience. Their attentiveness was remarkable, ensuring that every need was met promptly," said another.

Another Central Florida establishment made Yelp's list, too – The Tiny Turtle in Cocoa Beach. The downtown Cocoa Beach restaurant known for its Caribbean fusion cuisine was ranked No. 84 overall. The Tiny Turtle was brought to life in 2013 with food inspired by Chef Moises' grandmother and mother's Puerto Rican cooking.

"Super chill Cocoa Beach vibe. Local feel, but definitely a good place for visitors too. Outdoor area is nice for someone with kids and has a big connect 4. The service is always great, and the food is just as good!" one user said in a Yelp review.

"What a lovely place! Immediately after walking in, one can tell this is a labor of love. From the brightly colored walls to the clever Christmas decorations, the vibes are certainly positive," said another.

Here's a look at all of the Florida restaurants ranked on Yelp's Top 100 list:

5 - Fratellino, Coral Gables

12 - Mio's Grill & Cafe, St. Pete

34 - Amy's French Bakery & Bistro, Pompano Beach

44 - EDOBOY, Orlando

56 - Bunbury, Miami

70 - How Ya Dough'n, Boca Raton

71 - Abstrakt Filipino Essence, Jacksonville Beach

73 - Bulegreen Cafe Yard, Oakland Park

75 - Bayshore Mediterranean Grill, Tampa

80 - Shaker & Peel, Oldsmar

84 - The Tiny Turtle, Cocoa Beach

86 - Twice Removed, Fort Lauderdale

97 - KUBO Asian Fusion & Bar, Fort Lauderdale

Click here for the full list.