White Castle reopens virtual kitchen near downtown Orlando

White Castle lovers rejoice! The company has reopened its ghost kitchen near downtown Orlando!

The virtual kitchen was in business back in February ahead of the grand opening of the stand-alone location near Disney World but had to shut down after just days due to overwhelming demand.

Hungry customers can now order through the White Castle website or app and pick up their yummies at 18 N. Dollins Ave. The virtual kitchen is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Delivery is not available at this time.

Customers can order up to 60 sliders.

White Castle opened its largest free-standing restaurant in the world on May 3 in Orlando at the O-Town West. Lines have been long ever since, with many customers waiting hours to get their hands on those little burgers.

While known for its little square-shaped hamburgers, the menu also includes a variety of sliders like sloppy joe sliders and chicken and waffle sliders. If you need a side to go with your main entree, you can choose from a variety of options like mac 'n cheese nibblers, chicken rings, corn dog nibblers, and of course, french fries.

White Castle owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states.

