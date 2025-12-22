Traffic worker killed in I-95 semi truck crash: FHP
A traffic worker was killed early Monday morning on Interstate 95 after their vehicle was hit by a semi truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said a CMTI truck – a truck with a video screen that helps direct traffic with illuminated arrows – was assisting with traffic flow due to a vehicle fire near mile marker 228 in Mims.
A semi-truck failed to slow down or move over and hit the back of the CMTI truck, FHP said. The crash was reportedly around 9 a.m.
There were two people inside the CMTI truck: a driver and a passenger.
The driver of the CMTI truck died at the scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, FHP said.
FHP said the semi-truck driver, a 63-year-old man from Orlando, was not hurt and taken to the hospital.
A general view from SKYFOX of the crash on northbound I-95.
CMTI is a contractor for the Florida Department of Transportation, FHP said.
The northbound lanes were blocked for several hours to investigate and clear the roadway.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Florida Highway Patrol and FDOT cameras.