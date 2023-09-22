Expand / Collapse search

When you can buy Halloween Horror Nights tickets for less than $100 in Orlando

By Dani Medina
Published 
Universal Orlando - Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando

From haunted houses and scare zones to ticket prices and rides – let us be your guide as you plan your future night of terror at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando. Here's a preview of what to expect at the Yeti Campground Kills haunted house.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween Horror Nights is in full swing at Universal Orlando Resort – but you don't need to dish out hundreds of dollars to get your spook on. 

Single-night tickets are available for select nights through November 4, some of which are under $100. Most of these nights are during the week. Here's a list of dates, according to Halloween Horror Nights' online-only ticket website:

  • Wednesday, September 27 - $84.99
  • Thursday, September 28 - $84.99
  • Friday, September 29 - $92.99
  • Sunday, October 1 - $82.99
  • Wednesday, October 11 - $89.99
  • Thursday, October 12 - $89.99
  • Wednesday, October 18 - $89.99
  • Thursday, October 19 - $89.99
  • Wednesday, October 25 - $84.99
  • Thursday, October 26 - $84.99
  • Friday, October 27 - $99.99
  • Sunday, October 29 - $99.99
  • Tuesday, October 31 - $99.99
  • Wednesday, November 1 - $84.99
  • Thursday, November 2 - $84.99
  • Friday, November 3 - $94.99

Prices on other dates are listed up to $134.99. 

Featured

Orlando International Airport 'now a scare zone' with first-ever Halloween Horror Nights store
article

Orlando International Airport 'now a scare zone' with first-ever Halloween Horror Nights store

The first-ever Halloween Horror Nights Shop is now open at Orlando International Airport!

HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 2023: Your guide to ticket info, haunted houses, scare zones, rides

Click here for more information or to buy your tickets. 