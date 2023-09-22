When you can buy Halloween Horror Nights tickets for less than $100 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween Horror Nights is in full swing at Universal Orlando Resort – but you don't need to dish out hundreds of dollars to get your spook on.
Single-night tickets are available for select nights through November 4, some of which are under $100. Most of these nights are during the week. Here's a list of dates, according to Halloween Horror Nights' online-only ticket website:
- Wednesday, September 27 - $84.99
- Thursday, September 28 - $84.99
- Friday, September 29 - $92.99
- Sunday, October 1 - $82.99
- Wednesday, October 11 - $89.99
- Thursday, October 12 - $89.99
- Wednesday, October 18 - $89.99
- Thursday, October 19 - $89.99
- Wednesday, October 25 - $84.99
- Thursday, October 26 - $84.99
- Friday, October 27 - $99.99
- Sunday, October 29 - $99.99
- Tuesday, October 31 - $99.99
- Wednesday, November 1 - $84.99
- Thursday, November 2 - $84.99
- Friday, November 3 - $94.99
Prices on other dates are listed up to $134.99.
