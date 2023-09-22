When you can buy Halloween Horror Nights tickets for less than $100 in Orlando

Halloween Horror Nights is in full swing at Universal Orlando Resort – but you don't need to dish out hundreds of dollars to get your spook on.

Single-night tickets are available for select nights through November 4, some of which are under $100. Most of these nights are during the week. Here's a list of dates, according to Halloween Horror Nights' online-only ticket website:

Wednesday, September 27 - $84.99

Thursday, September 28 - $84.99

Friday, September 29 - $92.99

Sunday, October 1 - $82.99

Wednesday, October 11 - $89.99

Thursday, October 12 - $89.99

Wednesday, October 18 - $89.99

Thursday, October 19 - $89.99

Wednesday, October 25 - $84.99

Thursday, October 26 - $84.99

Friday, October 27 - $99.99

Sunday, October 29 - $99.99

Tuesday, October 31 - $99.99

Wednesday, November 1 - $84.99

Thursday, November 2 - $84.99

Friday, November 3 - $94.99

Prices on other dates are listed up to $134.99.

Featured article

HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 2023 : Your guide to ticket info, haunted houses, scare zones, rides

Click here for more information or to buy your tickets.