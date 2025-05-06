Florida yacht theft: Russian national sparks multi-agency pursuit after stealing luxury boat, deputies say

The Brief A Russian man was arrested after allegedly stealing a 66-foot yacht from a Tequesta marina and fleeing through the Intracoastal Waterway. Authorities pursued the vessel by land, air, and sea before detaining the suspect, who claims he does not speak English. The motive and whether he acted alone remain unknown as Homeland Security joins the ongoing investigation.



Ground units, marine units, the SWAT team apprehended suspect

What we know:

Authorities in Martin County are investigating a high-profile yacht theft after a 66-foot luxury vessel was stolen from Blowing Rocks Marina in Tequesta. The suspect, identified as Nikolai Vilka, a Russian national, attempted to evade law enforcement by piloting the stolen yacht through the Intracoastal Waterway near Hobe Sound.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office quickly launched a coordinated response, deploying ground units, marine units, the SWAT team, criminal investigations detectives, and aerial support from MCSO Air One.

Vilka was apprehended after the pursuit, though the precise circumstances of his arrest have not been detailed. He reportedly told deputies he does not speak English, prompting officials to contact the Department of Homeland Security, which is now en route with a Russian interpreter.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released information regarding Vilka’s motives or whether he acted alone. It’s unclear how he gained access to the yacht or whether there was any prior planning involved. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement has not commented on whether any charges have formally been filed or if federal agencies beyond Homeland Security will take jurisdiction, given the suspect’s nationality and the nature of the crime.

The backstory:

The incident began earlier in the evening when staff at Blowing Rocks Marina in Tequesta noticed the yacht had gone missing. A dockmaster quickly reported the theft, prompting the Martin County Sheriff’s Office to respond with urgency. The yacht was spotted traveling north along the Intracoastal Waterway, with deputies in active pursuit.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A Russian man was arrested after allegedly stealing a 66-foot yacht from a Tequesta marina and fleeing through the Intracoastal Waterway. [Credit: Martin County Sheriff's Office]

The sheriff’s office mobilized a range of tactical and investigative units in response, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has not issued detailed public comments beyond confirming the suspect’s identity and stating that a Russian interpreter is being brought in to assist with the investigation.

