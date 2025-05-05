3 Florida teens injured in shooting after prom after-parties spill into condo complex: deputies

The Brief Three teenagers are recovering after they were injured during a shooting that broke out after prom at a condo complex in Davenport early Sunday, according to Polk County deputies. The victims told deputies they were sitting in a car parked outside a local condo community when they heard a group arguing and shots rang out. The teens suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



Three teenagers were hurt in a shooting early Sunday in Davenport after after-prom parties spilled into a condo parking lot, according to deputies.

Investigators said the violence erupted after a group of males began arguing.

Shots were fired during the fight and authorities believe the injured teens were not the intended targets but were caught in the crossfire.

3 teens injured in Davenport shooting

What we know:

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on May 4, Polk County deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a condo complex on Famagusta Drive in Davenport.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported that a fight had broken out among a group of males, which escalated into gunfire. At least three teenagers were injured.

More than 100 people and several vehicles were at the scene, according to deputies, though many took off when responding deputies arrived.

Dig deeper:

An investigation revealed that several Orlando-area schools held proms on Saturday evening and there were prom after-parties at various Airbnb rentals in Osceola County.

Law enforcement in that county later shut down those parties, prompting attendees to gather at a Wawa gas station on Osceola Polk Line Road.

When Wawa employees told the crowd they were calling law enforcement, the group moved to the Famagusta Drive condo complex, where loud music was played from vehicles and roads were blocked.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made in the shooting.

Who are the injured teenagers?

What we don't know:

The identities of the three teens injured in the shooting have not been released. According to deputies, the victims include a 17-year-old girl who suffered a graze wound to her forehead, an 18-year-old boy who sustained graze wounds to his shoulder and forehead, and a 17-year-old boy who was injured by debris in his eye.

The teen girl has since been treated and released from the hospital. The other two victims remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

‘Tragic incident’

What they're saying:

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Osceola High School principal, Elizabeth Kennedy, shared in a statement posted on social media that three students were involved in a "tragic incident" over the weekend.

The Osceola County school district confirmed the students had been injured in a Davenport shooting but could not confirm if it was the same shooting that occurred at the Davenport condo complex parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

