Weather delays possible at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday

By Dani Medina
Published  April 3, 2024 1:12pm EDT
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport (MCO) might experience delays as a severe weather system makes its way across the region on Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. 

A tornado watch was issued in Orange County and most of Central Florida through 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. 

In the FAA's latest air traffic report, officials said that MCO could experience delays due to low clouds and rain. These ground stops and delays could be possible until 10 p.m., according to the FAA's website. 

TIMELINE: County-by-county breakdown when storms arrive

Contact your respective airline for up-to-date information about your scheduled flight. 

