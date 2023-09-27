Wanted Florida man taken down by deputies at Publix days after violent gas station attack

A man accused of violently attacking three people at a gas station convenience store was taken down by deputies in a chaotic scene at a Publix in Central Florida on Wednesday.

Jose Chaidez was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, armed burglary with battery, burglary with battery, criminal mischief and stalking.

The 35-year-old man allegedly attacked three people at J & S Food Mart in Haines City on Saturday. Surveillance video from the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows Chaidez beating several people in the convenience store, including the man behind the register.

Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office

On Wednesday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office was contacted by Polk County detectives about a possible location for Chaidez. As deputies were getting ready to look for him in the Clermont area, dispatchers got a call from an employee at Publix on US-27 and Citrus Tower Boulevard in Clermont for an incident involving a man whose description matched Chaidez.

The employee said there was a suspicion man at the customer service counter trying to use the phone and "acting nervously," according to deputies.

Deputies responded and took Chaidez down inside the grocery store by the customer service counter. Bodycam video from the Lake County Sheriff's Office shows the man being handcuffed on the ground and taken into custody outside.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office

MORE HEADLINES :

He was transported to the Lake County Detention Center. He will be brought back to Polk County in the near future, officials said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd thanked Lake County deputies for their assistance in nabbing Chaidez.

"Thanks to our law enforcement partners in Lake County, this violent and dangerous suspect – Jose Chaidez – is behind bars where he belongs, and where he can’t hurt any innocent victims," Judd said. "Our prayers remain with the man he viciously beat and we’re hoping for his full recovery."