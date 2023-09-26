Shocking video shows Florida man brutally attack ex-girlfriend, knock Good Samaritan unconscious, deputies say

Deputies are looking for a man accused of attacking his 64-year-old ex-girlfriend and brutally beating a Good Samaritan unconscious who tried to intervene at a Polk County convenience store over the weekend.

Jose Chaidez, 35, of Haines City, is wanted on multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder, armed burglary with battery, burglary with battery, criminal mischief, and stalking, the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said in a news release.

Authorities said the attacks – which were caught on surveillance video – happened Saturday afternoon at the J and S Food Mart located on East Hinson Avenue in Haines City.

Deputies said Chaidez threatened the woman at the store with a butcher knife, slapped her with the knife, struck her and pulled her by the hair.

A 43-year-old Haines City man who witnessed the violence happening tried to stop Chaidez from hitting the woman, but Chaidez overpowered him. Chaidez began to repeatedly strike him in the head while he lay unconscious on the floor, surveillance video showed.

Chaidez then got into it with a second man, hitting him, before leaving the store, authorities said.

The second man was not seriously hurt, but deputies said the Good Samaritan was rushed to a hospital where he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Deputies arrived at the store and searched the area in an attempt to find and arrest Chaidez but were unsuccessful.

"We need to locate this very violent man and put him in jail where he belongs. Anyone who would beat up a 64 year old woman and then ruthlessly beat up a man who tried to help a woman in distress, is a menace and needs to be locked up. If you know where Jose Chaidez is, call us or call Crime Stoppers. This guy needs to be held accountable." — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

Authorities are now asking for the community's help in locating him.

Chaidez has a lengthy criminal history which includes aggravated assault with a weapon, battery domestic violence, kidnapping/false imprisonment, resisting an officer without violence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit-and-run, battery, and battery DV, the sheriff's said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call PCSO at 863-298-6200.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477); dialing **TIPS from their cell phone; visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com or by downloading the

free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.