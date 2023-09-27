2 women arrested near Florida prison for separate, suspicious drug drops: deputies

Stream FOX 35 News:

A strange pattern emerged near a Florida state prison this week when two women ended up in jail for what seemed like two separate incidents. Their common link? They were both busted for allegedly leaving packages of suspected drugs just across the street from the slammer.

Sabrina Borgos of Orlando and Zaria Johnson of St. Petersburg were both arrested on drug charges. Borgos was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, including marijuana, while Johnson was found to be hiding several grams of weed in her body cavity, according to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office. She's now facing fentanyl trafficking charges of more than 28 grams and introduction of contraband in a correctional facility.

Sabrina Borgos (left) and Zaria Johnson (right) were both arrested by the Holmes County Sheriffs Office. (Photo: Holmes County Sheriffs Office)

Both incidents happened Sunday near Holmes Correctional Facility in Bonifay. An inspector saw two people separately dropping off packages near the trees across the street from the prison before continuing inside to visitation, the Holmes County Sheriff's Office said.

Borgos was seen dropping off a bag that contained 21 grams of weed.

Johnson was seen placing another bag along the trees which was later revealed to contain 53 grams of fentanyl.

"Sheriff (John) Tate would like to thank the Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General for their assistance in this case," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "We are proud to work closely with other agencies to ensure the safety of our communities and accountability of those committing crimes."