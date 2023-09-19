Expand / Collapse search

Walt Disney World unwraps exclusive offer for Florida residents ahead of busy holiday season

By Dani Medina
Published 
Walt Disney World
FOX 35 Orlando

Disney World Halloween party kicks off

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party starts Friday night at Disney's Magic Kingdom.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Walt Disney World is giving Florida residents the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to visit the parks for $59 a day!

The new 4-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket just dropped for locals, giving guests a chance to visit one theme park per day during the holiday season. There are two-, three- and four-day ticket options, but they're all valid from Monday to Friday only between October 2 and December 22:

  • 4-day ticket: $235 plus tax ($59/day plus tax)
  • 3-day ticket: $215 plus tax ($72/day plus tax)
  • 2-day ticket: $195 plus tax ($98/day plus tax)

The tickets can either be used on consecutive or nonconsecutive weekdays. 

Theme park reservations are required, and don't forget they are subject to availability. 

Guests can also add on the following for an additional fee, plus tax:

  • Park Hopper: For $40 per ticket, guests can visit more than one theme park on the same day
  • Water Park and Sports: For $35 per ticket, guests can visit one theme park per day, plus a number of water parks, golf courses or mini golf courses based on the length of your ticket
  • Park Hopper Plus: For $55 per ticket, visit more than one park on the same day and get access to water parks and golf courses

All tickets and add-on options expire December 22. They are nontransferable and nonrefundable, and exclude activities and events separately priced or not open to the public. 

Click here for more information or to book. 

MORE DISNEY NEWS:

Take a look inside new Disney Treasure ship

The new Disney Treasure ship is ready to set sail in 2024, but tickets are available starting September 20. Take a look inside Disney's newest cruise ship!

Celebrate the holidays at Walt Disney World

Magic Kingdom

  • Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party: Select nights from August 11 - November 1
  • Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party: Select nights from November 9 - December 22

Hollywood Studios

And yes, Walt Disney World is open on Thanksgiving, too. 