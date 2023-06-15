Walt Disney World's newest holiday party brings back iconic characters, features all-new stage show

Is it too early to get into the holiday spirit? The answer is no, according to Walt Disney World, who just unveiled a brand-new holiday party coming to Hollywood Studios at the end of this year!

Disney Jollywood Nights is a new nighttime party that gives guests the opportunity to try specially-curated bites and sips, sing along to their favorite holiday tunes and even snap some pics with their favorite characters from way, way back, according to a news release.

Hollywood Studios will also bring back the Sunset Seasons Greetings projection show on Sunset Boulevard.

Disney reveals Jollywood Nights lineup

Here's a look at some of the fun events you can be a part of at Jollywood Nights:

Photo: Walt Disney World/handout

Catch an all-new stage show at Theater of the Stars hosted by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy with special guests including Tiana, Belle and Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Get down at The Hollywood Brown Derby's jazz lounge or dance the night away at The Hollywood Tower Hotel Courtyard (capacity is limited)

"Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!" is back after a hiatus, featuring music, fireworks and special effects

Sing along to your favorite holiday tunes at the Hyperion Theater

Enjoy after-hours access to popular rides like Slinky Dog Dash, Rock N' Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

‘Iconic throwback characters’ are making a comeback

Here's some of the characters you can expect to see during Jollywood Nights:

Animation Courtyard: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the rest of the gang

Echo Lake: Powerline Max and Phineas and Ferb

Pixar Plaza: Edna Mode and Frozone

Toy Story Land: Woody, Jess and Buzz Lightyear

You should also keep an eye out for Santa, who will be making special appearances at all four parks, Disney Springs and even a water park!

Photo: Walt Disney World/handout

When you can attend

The limited-capacity holiday event will be held on 10 select nights between November 11 and December 20 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.:

November: 11, 18, 20, 27, 29

December: 4, 6, 16, 18, 20

Tickets are available for purchase starting June 29 for guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Swan and Dolphin hotels, and Shades of Green. All guests can purchase tickets starting July 6.

Photo: Walt Disney World/handout

Tickets range from $159-$179 a person – and that doesn't include park admission.

RELATED STORIES:

Other Disney holiday events