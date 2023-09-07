Walt Disney World fires up all-new eats to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Lechón asado, mojito taco & more

Walt Disney World is inviting guests to celebrate Hispanic and Latin Heritage Month in style with all-new menu items that'll transport guests to a whole 'nother world.

Disney is celebrating Hispanic and Latin Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15 – and the new eats will be available throughout all the festivities at not only the parks, but select resorts and Disney Springs, too.

"The culinary teams have been hard at work drawing inspiration from classic dishes and flavors of Hispanic and Latin American cultures, as well as personal additions from some of our talented culinary cast members," Disney said in a news release.

Here's a look at the new menu items available at Walt Disney World during Hispanic and Latin Heritage Month and where to find them:

All menu item descriptions are from Disney.

DISNEY RESORT HOTELS

Contempo Café, BoardWalk

Coco Sweet Bread: Sweet dough filled with cinnamon-spiced custard topped with "Coco" décor

Coco Sweet Bread (Photo: Disney Parks)

Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago, Coronado Springs Resort

Basque Cheesecake: Basque cheesecake with graham cracker crumbs and chocolate garnishes on top of an orange caramel sauce with strawberry-lime macerated berries

Basque Cheesecake (Photo: Disney Parks)

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood, Coronado Springs Resort

Parrillada de Cerdo Mixta: Chuleta Kan Kan, Ibérico Secreto de Bellota, Butifarra Sausage, Romesco sauce, calçots, manchego-dusted potatoes, and salsa verde. When working on this dish, Chef Chris, a native of Bayamón, Puerto Rico, was inspired by Parrillada, an event where his family gets together to grill different types of meat cuts, sausage, and vegetables.

Parrillada de Cerdo Mixta (Photo: Disney Parks)

Basque Cheesecake: Basque cheesecake with graham cracker crumbs and chocolate garnishes on top of an orange caramel sauce with strawberry-lime macerated berries. This simple and creamy cheesecake variation is known as "Tarta de Queso" in Spain or "Gazta Tarta" in its native Basque. A local specialty at the La Viña Bar in San Sebastián, the crustless Basque Cheesecake is baked at a high temperature, which leaves the outside firm and dark, while the center remains gooey.

Cítricos, Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Braised Pork Panceta al Pibil: Ají amarillo-sweet plantain purée, pickled peaches, and pipián verde. Chef Andres moved to the United States from Mexico City, Mexico, in 2006. At the time, he did not speak English and secured a role as a dishwasher, where he found a passion for being in the kitchen that inspired him to attend culinary school. After graduating, he was hired by Disney and has since worked on the culinary teams at Victoria & Albert’s, Enchanted Rose, and Cítricos. The Braised Pork Panceta al Pibil features Berkshire pork belly with Chef Andres’ play on a cochinita pibil — a traditional Yucatec Mayan slow-roasted pork dish from the Yucatán Peninsula. This version features sour orange, annatto, pipián verde, plantains, and the ají amarillo pepper from Peru. It also incorporates corn, a traditional ingredient of the dish, through the corn ash garnish, and includes a nod to Florida with pickled Florida peaches. This dish was designed to perfectly pair with the La Rosa, La Piña, y El Mezcal beverage crafted by Cítricos Proprietor Rafael.

Braised Pork Panceta al Pibil (Photo: Disney Parks)

Gasparilla Island Grill, Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Coco Skeleton Bone Pastry: Bone-shaped pastry filled with dulce de leche Bavarian cream coated with white and dark chocolate and a "Coco" image

The Artist's Palette, Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Lechón Asado: Roasted Cuban pork with white rice and black beans topped with pickled onions and cilantro. Chef Enrique is of both Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, and roasted pork is a huge staple on both sides of his family as food is a big part of family gatherings in Hispanic cultures. One Sunday a month when Chef would have a family dinner, his uncle would allow him to taste everything that he made while he was preparing each item. Lechón Asado was always Chef Enrique’s favorite dish. While his uncle prepared the rest of the meal, Chef would prep and cook the Lechón Asado. His uncle is who inspired him to become a chef, and he learned so much about his culture through him. In honor of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, Chef wanted to prepare the dish that really started it all for him. Although there are many more amazing Cuban dishes, the Lechón will always bring him back home.

Lechón Asado (Photo: Disney Parks)

On the Rocks Pool Bar and The Paddock Grill, Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Non-alcoholic Frozen Chocolate Coquito (Non-alcoholic): Classic non-alcoholic coquito with a chocolate addition

Frozen Chocolate Coquito: Classic SelvaRey Chocolate Rum Coquito with a chocolate addition. Coordinator Stephanie at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa was inspired by her family recipes from Puerto Rico.

Wind & Waves Grill, Vero Beach Resort

Lechón Asado: Roasted Cuban pork with white rice and black beans topped with pickled onions and cilantro

Various Disney resort hotel pool bars

Pollo Guisado: Braised chicken, carrots, olives, jasmine rice, sweet plantains, and fried garlic cilantro. Sous Chef Yanira of Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort and Sous Chef Berto of Disney’s Pop Century Resort collaborated to share this traditional dish. Inspired by their family traditions and cultures, these two chefs worked together on a flavorful dish that highlights the spirit of Hispanic cuisine.

Pollo Guisado (Photo: Disney Parks)

Passion Fruit Tres Leches with a guava Mickey

Various Disney resort hotel table-service restaurants

La Rosa, La Piña, y El Mezcal: Siete Misterios Mezcal, Aperol Liqueur, Seedlip Garden 108, pineapple, lime, and guajillo syrup garnished with a ‘rose’ sugar rim

EPCOT

Connections Eatery at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (available through November 18)

Yucatan Sunset Margarita: Teremana Blanco Tequila, passion fruit syrup, and Bols Triple Sec 30 Proof Liqueur with lime and orange juices. When playing hide-and-seek with his cousins in Puerto Rico, Restaurant Guest Experience Manager Pablo would hide under passion fruit vines and eat the fruit. His love for passion fruit comes from the fruit’s sweetness and tartness, which inspired this beverage.

Flavors from Fire at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (available through November 18)

Chimichurri Marinated Skirt Steak Taco with crushed avocado, grilled corn salsa, pickled red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro-lime cream (gluten/wheat friendly)

Chimichurri Marinated Skirt Steak Taco (Photo: Disney Parks)

Flavors of America at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (available through November 18)

Chilaquiles: Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa verde with ranchero chicken, queso fresco, cilantro-lime crema, and a soft-poached egg (gluten/wheat friendly)

Chilaquiles (Photo: Disney Parks)

Mexico at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (available through November 18)

Tostada de Carnitas: Braised pork on a fried corn tortilla with black beans, avocado mousse, queso fresco, and chives (gluten/wheat friendly)

Tostada de Carnitas (Photo: Disney Parks)

Taco de Costilla: Slow-braised beef short rib on a corn tortilla with salsa de chile morita, avocado mousse, and spring onions (gluten/wheat friendly)

Taco de Costilla (Photo: Disney Parks)

Pastel Imposible : Layers of traditional Mexican flan and tres leches with guava and cajeta

Trouble in Paradise Margarita : Ilegal Mezcal, Combier Watermelon Liqueur, Rosé Wine, Lime Juice, and Agave with a Chili-Lime Powder Rim

Fly Away Margarita: Nocheluna Sotol, Pineapple-Ginger Juice, Chile Ancho Verde Liqueur, and Ambhar Blanco Tequila with a Sweet Dried Chili Salt Rim

HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS

Epic Eats

Mango-Chamoy Funnel Cake: DOLE Whip mango with chamoy-mango purée and chili-lime seasoning served on a funnel cake

Mango-Chamoy Funnel Cake (Photo: Disney Parks)

ANIMAL KINGDOM

Creature Comforts

Pink Tres Leches Cake: Vanilla cake soaked with three milks (sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk) and topped with cinnamon whipped cream and sugar flowers

Pink Tres Leches Cake (Photo: Disney Parks)

Dawa Bar

Prickly Pear Margarita: Corazon Tequila, Bol’s Triple Sec 30 Proof Liqueur, sour, and dessert pear

Prickly Pear Margarita (Photo: Disney Parks)

Nomad Lounge and Tiffins Restaurant

Budín de Pan: Argentinian bread pudding, cognac raisins, dulce de leche, and rum raisin ice cream

Budín de Pan (Photo: Disney Parks)

Agua de Valencia: Ketel One Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Toso Brut Sparkling Wine, Van der Hum Tangerine Liquor, blood orange juice, and guava

Pizzafari

Encanto Cupcake: Vanilla cake, guava and dulce de leche filling, vanilla frosting, white chocolate "Encanto" decoration, milk chocolate leaves, and crispy pearls

Encanto Cupcake (Photo: Disney Parks)

Restaurantosaurus

Encanto Cupcake: Vanilla cake, guava, and dulce de leche filling, vanilla frosting, white chocolate "Encanto" decoration, milk chocolate leaves, and crispy pearls

MAGIC KINGDOM

Cinderella’s Royal Table

Creamy Plantain Soup: Savory plant-based plantain soup topped with deep-fried plantains and cilantro (plant-based). This dish was inspired by a family recipe shared by a cast member from the Puerto Rican community.

Creamy Plantain Soup (Photo: Disney Parks)

TYPHOON LAGOON WATER PARK

Tinga de Pollo: Roasted chipotle chicken served over two corn tostadas with cilantro-lime slaw, spicy avocado crema, and finished with cotija cheese. As a Mexican American, culinarian Jessica was reminded of traditional birthday celebrations in Mexico when preparing the recipe. This popular dish showcases a variety of flavors and is often enjoyed by her family for holidays and celebrations.

Tinga de Pollo (Photo: Disney Parks)

DISNEY SPRINGS

Amorette’s Patisserie

Sweet Mojito Taco: Sweet taco filled with lime mousse, mint pâte de fruit, and meringue on a graham cracker sable. Cast members Erick and Ashley were inspired by two of their favorite food and drink items, resulting in something fresh and new that honors their Venezuelan and Mexican heritages.

Sweet Mojito Taco (Photo: Disney Parks)

The Ganachery

Guava Ganache Square: Guava ganache enrobed in 65% dark chocolate (gluten/wheat friendly). Cast member Diana, honoring her Puerto Rican heritage, was inspired by items such as guava and the royal poinciana, also known as the "Flame Tree."

Guava Ganache Square (Photo: Disney Parks)

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

Picadillo Empanada: Empanada with cilantro-lime crema. Picadillo Empanadas are a traditional Puerto Rican street food made of a small pastry stuffed with meat and deep-fried to perfection. Growing up in Puerto Rico, Chef Claudia and her friends would visit food trucks during their school lunch and order empanadas filled with picadillo (ground beef, potatoes, and diced green olives). Making empanadas now for guests at Walt Disney World Resort is a special way for her to honor these fond childhood memories.

Picadillo Empanada (Photo: Disney Parks)

