Exciting new rides, shows, expansions coming to Disney World theme park

The Destination D23 presentation concluded on Saturday leaving behind much anticipation for new future projects and surprises, the Walt Disney Company announced.

New shows, new ride vehicles, and new park expansions were announced during the biggest Disney fan event of the year.

New Zootopia show at Tree of Life Theater

The new attraction will have guests traveling along with Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and other characters through the wild world of Zootopia. The show will be held at the Tree of Life Theater at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

New Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge

A new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge is coming to Adventureland at Disney's Magic Kingdom Park. Imagineers are currently in the design process and Disney said more details are coming in the future.

New act coming to Country Bear Jamboree

The Country Bear Jamboree will be performing a new act in 2024.

In the new act, the bears will be reinterpreting classic Disney songs in different genres of country music. Imagineers envision the act to pay homage to Nashville's classic musical revues.

The jamboree will still consist of the same famous characters such as Trixie, Big Al, and others.

New world-jump vehicle coming to Avengers Campus

A new world-jumping vehicle is coming to the next attraction at Avengers Campus that will transport guests and heroes into the multiverse.

The ride will incorporate some Marvel universe elements like Tony Stark's time-suits with Xandarian jump points and Wakandan technology.

Test Track reimagined

Test Track – a thrilling attraction at EPCOT will be reimagined.

Imagineers along with the team at Chevrolet are reaching back into history for some inspiration – including the original World of Motion. They're hoping to bring that same optimism to the Test Track's evolution.

Dinoland U.S.A. to become ‘Tropical Americas’

Credit: Walt Disney World Company

Magic Kingdom's Dinoland U.S.A. is slated to become "Tropical Americas."

Imagineers are looking at some of the most biodiverse areas on the planet in the regions just north and south of the equator in the western hemisphere – the northern part of South America.

Other possible new experiences

New experiences inspired by Encanto – and the beloved adventurer Indiana Jones are being considered for the reimagined land at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Imagineering said, "There's a long way to go and a lot more to discover but Imagineering teams in Florida are up for the challenge."