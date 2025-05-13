3 Florida cities recognized as best 2025 summer travel destinations

The Brief Three Florida cities have ranked in the top 12 for the best 2025 summer travel destinations, according to a recent study done by WalletHub. WalletHub compared 100 metro areas across 41 key indicators of budget and fun-friendliness. The three cities are: Orlando, No. 1; Miami, No. 9; and Tampa, No. 12.



Three Florida cities have ranked in the top 12 for the best 2025 summer travel destinations, according to a recent study done by WalletHub.

The three cities are: Orlando, No. 1; Miami, No. 9; and Tampa, No. 12.

Here's what the data said.

WalletHub launches summer study

The backstory:

With nearly 82% of Americans planning summer trips in 2025, personal-finance website WalletHub released today its report on 2025's Best Summer Travel Destinations.

WalletHub compared 100 metro areas across 41 key indicators of budget and fun-friendliness.

The data set ranges from the cost of the cheapest flight to the number of attractions to the average price of a two-person meal.

Miami Beach, Florida, crowded beach with sunbathers, lifeguard station. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Florida cities recognized as summer vacation hotspots

By the numbers:

The new WalletHub study ranked three Florida cities in the top 12.

Here's a look at the study's top 20 summer travel destinations for 2025.

Orlando, FL Atlanta, GA Washington, D.C. Honolulu, HI Austin, TX Cincinnati, OH Salt Lake City, UT Philadelphia, PA Miami, FL Dallas, TX Knoxville, TN Tampa, FL Richmond, VA Chicago, IL Oklahoma, OK Tulsa, OK New York, NY San Antonio, TX St. Louis, MO Raleigh, NC

Best vs. Worst

Dig deeper:

According to the WalletHub study, the average flight to a popular summer destination costs $375, lasts 4 hours and 1 minute, and has 0.4 connections.

The study also found that the Los Angeles metro area is the most attractive destination on the West Coast, and the Washington, D.C. metro area is the most attractive destination on the East Coast.

Florida and Texas are home to the most top summer destinations in the U.S., according to the study, each with at least two metro areas in the top 15. Oppositely, California has among the largest numbers of the most unpopular summer destinations, with at least two metro areas.

Tampa is a major business center along Florida's Gulf Coast known for its museums and other cultural offerings.

‘The best summer travel destination’

Local perspective:

Orlando was ranked at the very top of the WalletHub list, with a total score of 68.34.

"The Orlando metro area is the best summer travel destination, known for attractions like its huge theme parks," WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said. "The shortest flights from major cities don’t require any connections and can cost as little as $322. The city ranks highly when it comes to the prevalence of affordable, high-quality restaurants, water parks, boat tours, shopping centers, ice cream shops, coffee shops and spas, providing venues to both get thrills and relax."

What will the summer travel season look like?

Big picture view:

George Hendry, director of the McCutchen House/Marriott Lab and senior lecturer at the University of South Carolina, believes people will be traveling in great numbers this summer, based on the economy and what the future holds for the next few years.

"Overseas travel may be lessened due to safety concerns, but overall travel will be good," he said. "Destinations within the United States will be at resorts where wellness tourism can happen alone with days of visiting attractions nearby."



Linchi Kwok, professor at Cal Poly Pomona, said they are optimistic about this summer travel season for a few reasons.

"First, revenge travel is over," Kwok said. "Then, the global political climate does not encourage people to take international trips, especially those coming to the U.S. Lastly, when the uncertain economic outlook lingers, people tend to be more careful of their spending. However, there is still one positive side for consumers. Because airlines and hotels have lowered their outlook expectations and prices, travelers may find a better deal this summer, which could motivate them to go on a trip … Usually, the peak travel season occurs around the July 4th weekend. We can expect a higher demand for travel starting in late June and ending in mid-July."

Orlando is known for having some of the top theme parks in the world. (Credit: Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, EPCOT, Universal Orlando)

Traveling on a budget

What you can do:

WalletHub analysts say it is possible to travel on a budget.

Here are some key tips they are suggesting:

Make your reservations early

Stay flexible

Bundle your airline and hotel

Check different times to see if the cost fluctuates

Choose lodging that has a kitchen to save money on food

Use points or miles for redemption

To view the full study, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: