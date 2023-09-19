Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Black bear captured at Disney's Magic Kingdom released into Florida forest

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
A black bear who found her way near Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom was captured and released near the Ocala National Forest, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). The FWC shared a 10-second video showing the bear's release back into the wild. "Good bear. Good bear. Go! Go! Go" someone can be heard saying in the video.

OCALA, Fla. - A black bear that found its way into a tree near Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Monday, forcing more than a dozen attractions, rides, and lands to temporarily close, has been released back into the wild, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Wildlife officials shared a video of the bear being let go in the Ocala National Forest in Marion County Tuesday, which is about 90 minutes north of the Walt Disney World Resort. 

In the video, crews are seen hitting the side of the truck that's hauling the female, adult bear to get her to climb out.

"Good bear. Good bear. Go, go, go!" officials could be heard telling the animal.

Seemingly spooked, the bear crawls out of the truck and eventually runs off.

Biologists and law enforcement "safely captured" the bear Monday afternoon. 

No additional details were immediately released on where the bear was captured, its condition, or how it wandered onto Walt Disney World's property.