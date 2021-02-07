Walmart, Winn-Dixie pharmacies to roll out COVID-19 vaccine this week

Starting this week, three pharmacies in Florida will now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Publix has led the way in the state, rolling out COVID-19 vaccines weeks ago in certain Florida counties. Two other popular pharmacies, Winn Dixie and Walmart, will join them this week.

Shipments will begin as early as Monday, with a million doses going out every week to each provider among its locations nationwide.

So far, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies in Florida are not getting vaccine supplies. Congressman Darren Soto, who sits on the committee that oversees the Center for Disease Control (CDC), wants to see both pharmacies added to Florida's list.

In addition, local counties are handing out shipments that they also have at their own distribution sites. None of these supplies going to pharmacies will reportedly take away from the supplies that the counties have to give to seniors and others.

