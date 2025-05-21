Massive alligator forces boating closure at Juniper Springs after aggressive encounters

The Brief A massive alligator has forced officials to close boating access at Juniper Springs in Marion County. The gator, believed to be around 14 feet in length, was seen striking canoes and kayaks during peak mating season. Experts cite human activity as key factors in the animal’s territorial behavior during the mating season.



A massive alligator measuring up to 14 feet in length has prompted officials to shut down a popular waterway at Juniper Springs in Marion County, following reports of aggressive behavior towards canoes and kayaks.

Aggressive gator believed to be around 14 feet long

What we know:

Officials have temporarily shut down boating access at Juniper Springs in Marion County after a large alligator, estimated at 13 to 14 feet long, was reported making physical contact with canoes and kayaks.

The closure was issued by the U.S. Forest Service out of caution, as the animal's aggressive behavior appears to be linked to mating season, when gators are most active. The swimming area remains open, and no injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

There is no official timeline for when boating activities will resume. Authorities have not confirmed whether the gator will be relocated or removed. It’s also unclear how long the alligator has been in the area or if previous complaints have been filed about it.

Big picture view:

The alligator’s behavior is likely seasonal and territorial. Wildlife experts say increased human activity and discarded food near high-traffic recreation areas can lead to gators becoming more comfortable — or aggressive — around people.

Despite the boating closure, the swimming area at Juniper Springs remains open. Officials have not provided a timeline for when canoe and kayak access will resume.

The incident follows a fatal gator attack elsewhere in Florida earlier this month, where a woman kayaking with her husband was killed. While no injuries have been reported at Juniper Springs, the incident has raised public concern.

Locals and visitors alike are taking notice of the unusual precaution. While gators are common in Florida, it is rare for a boat ramp to be closed due to one. The incident highlights the growing challenge of managing wildlife interactions in heavily visited natural areas, particularly during sensitive seasonal periods like mating season.

What they're saying:

The U.S. Forest Service temporarily closed boating access in the Ocala National Forest recreation area "out of an abundance of caution," after the large male gator was seen making physical contact with watercraft. Officials believe the animal may be defending its territory during the height of mating season, a time when gators are particularly active due to rising temperatures.

"When I lived here back in the 90s and early 2000s, I don’t really remember something like this happening," said park visitor Kathleen Jordan.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the gator’s estimated size places it near record length for the state. Frank Robb, CEO of Environmental Education Awareness Research Support Services (EARS), said both the season and human activity may be factors in the gator’s behavior.

"It’s the warmest time of the year, and these animals are cold-blooded. It’s their most active time of the year," Robb said. "When you're dealing with an area that's a high-public use area, it's usually people that's caused the problem so its animals picking up scraps or things left behind."

