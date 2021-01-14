LIST: These are the Publix stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - On Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that more Publix stores across Florida would offer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 65 and older.
Seniors 65 and older can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine. Vaccinations began Thursday.
The governor said they are expanding vaccinations to 56 additional Publix pharmacies in St. Johns (14), Flagler (4), Volusia (22), and Collier (16) counties. The program started with 23 Publix pharmacies in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties.
MORE NEWS: $2,000 checks: Biden to release stimulus package plan
On Tuesday, DeSantis announced that they added 26 locations in northwest Florida including Escambia, Santa Rosa, Walton, Bay and Okaloosa counties.
Here is a list of locations in Central Florida:
Advertisement
MARION COUNTY
- Forty East Shopping Center, 3450 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala
- Canopy Oak Center, 8075 SW Highway 200, Unit 111, Ocala
- Park View Commons, 3035 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala
- Belleview Commons, 10135 SE US Hwy. 441, Belleview
- Pearl Britain Plaza, 2647 NE 35th Street, Ocala
- Churchill Square, 303 SE 17th Street, Ocala
- Heath Brook Commons, 5400 SW College Road, Suite 200, Ocala
- Heather Island Plaza, 7578 SE Maricamp Road, Suite 100, Ocala
- Rainbow Square Shopping Center, 11352 N. Williams Street, Suite 400, Dunnellon
- The Shops at Foxwood, 2765 NW 49th Avenue, Suite 301, Ocala
- Grand Oaks Town Center, 2575 SW 42nd Street, Suite 100, Ocala
FLAGLER
- Belle Terre Crossings, 4950 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast
- Island Walk at Palm Coast, 250 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast
- Palm Coast Town Center, 800 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast
- Beach Village, 414 Beach Village Drive, Flagler Beach
VOLUSIA
- Halifax Plantation Village, 3750 Roscommon Drive, Ormond Beach
- Ormond Beach Mall, 1258 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach
- The Trails Shopping Center, 220 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach
- Bellair Plaza 2595 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach
- Latitude Landings, 2630 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach
- Daytona Beach Shores, 3044 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Northgate Shopping Center, 299 E. Intl. Speedway Blvd., Deland
- Dunlawton Square, 3821 S. Nova Road, Port Orange
- Westport Square, 1660 Taylor Road, Port Orange
- The Shoppes at Beville Road, 1500 Beville Road, Daytona Beach
- Country Club Corners, 2431 S. Woodland Blvd., Deland
- Publix at Saxon Crossings, 2100 Saxon Blvd., Deltona
- Edgewater Commons, 2970 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater
- Publix at Holly Hill, 1850 Ridgewood Ave. Holly Hill
- Indian River Village Shopping Center, 709 East Third Ave., New Smyrna Beach
- New Smyrna Beach Regional Shopping Center, 1930 State Road 44, New Smyrna Beach
- Publix at Deltona Landings, 915 Doyle Road, Deltona
- Deltona Commons, 605 Courtland Blvd., Deltona
- Dupont Lakes Center, 2783 Elkcam Blvd. Deltona
- Crown Centre, 2556 Enterprise Road, Orange City
- Sunshine Park Shopping Center, 2400 South Ridge Wood, South Daytona
- Ormond Towne Square, 1478 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach
For more locations, and appointment information, go to publix.com/covid-vaccine.
County-by-County: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida