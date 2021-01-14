LIST: These are the Publix stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine

article

On Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that more Publix stores across Florida would offer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 65 and older.

Seniors 65 and older can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine. Vaccinations began Thursday.

The governor said they are expanding vaccinations to 56 additional Publix pharmacies in St. Johns (14), Flagler (4), Volusia (22), and Collier (16) counties. The program started with 23 Publix pharmacies in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties.

On Tuesday, DeSantis announced that they added 26 locations in northwest Florida including Escambia, Santa Rosa, Walton, Bay and Okaloosa counties.

Here is a list of locations in Central Florida:

MARION COUNTY

Forty East Shopping Center, 3450 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

Canopy Oak Center, 8075 SW Highway 200, Unit 111, Ocala

Park View Commons, 3035 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala

Belleview Commons, 10135 SE US Hwy. 441, Belleview

Pearl Britain Plaza, 2647 NE 35th Street, Ocala

Churchill Square, 303 SE 17th Street, Ocala

Heath Brook Commons, 5400 SW College Road, Suite 200, Ocala

Heather Island Plaza, 7578 SE Maricamp Road, Suite 100, Ocala

Rainbow Square Shopping Center, 11352 N. Williams Street, Suite 400, Dunnellon

The Shops at Foxwood, 2765 NW 49th Avenue, Suite 301, Ocala

Grand Oaks Town Center, 2575 SW 42nd Street, Suite 100, Ocala

FLAGLER

Belle Terre Crossings, 4950 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

Island Walk at Palm Coast, 250 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast

Palm Coast Town Center, 800 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

Beach Village, 414 Beach Village Drive, Flagler Beach

VOLUSIA

Halifax Plantation Village, 3750 Roscommon Drive, Ormond Beach

Ormond Beach Mall, 1258 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

The Trails Shopping Center, 220 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach

Bellair Plaza 2595 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Latitude Landings, 2630 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach Shores, 3044 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Northgate Shopping Center, 299 E. Intl. Speedway Blvd., Deland

Dunlawton Square, 3821 S. Nova Road, Port Orange

Westport Square, 1660 Taylor Road, Port Orange

The Shoppes at Beville Road, 1500 Beville Road, Daytona Beach

Country Club Corners, 2431 S. Woodland Blvd., Deland

Publix at Saxon Crossings, 2100 Saxon Blvd., Deltona

Edgewater Commons, 2970 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater

Publix at Holly Hill, 1850 Ridgewood Ave. Holly Hill

Indian River Village Shopping Center, 709 East Third Ave., New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach Regional Shopping Center, 1930 State Road 44, New Smyrna Beach

Publix at Deltona Landings, 915 Doyle Road, Deltona

Deltona Commons, 605 Courtland Blvd., Deltona

Dupont Lakes Center, 2783 Elkcam Blvd. Deltona

Crown Centre, 2556 Enterprise Road, Orange City

Sunshine Park Shopping Center, 2400 South Ridge Wood, South Daytona

Ormond Towne Square, 1478 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach

For more locations, and appointment information, go to publix.com/covid-vaccine.

County-by-County: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida