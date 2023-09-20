Expand / Collapse search

Volusia County man turns $20 Walmart run into $5 million lottery win

By Dani Medina
Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Volusia County man turned a trip to Walmart into a major lottery payout!

Victor Robbins of Port Orange claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. The 61-year-old man bought the winning ticket from Walmart at 3811 Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange. 

This Walmart location will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

Robbins chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. 

There are eight total top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the $20 Monopoly Doubler game. 