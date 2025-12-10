Orange County to consider closing 7 schools amid ‘significant’ enrollment decline

The Brief Orange County Public Schools is considering closing some of its schools amid declines in student enrollment. The district has identified seven elementary and middle schools that could face closure. To help with boosting its student enrollment, the district is working with a recruiting company.



Orange County Public Schools is looking at possibly closing seven schools as the school district deals with a "significant" decline in student enrollment.

The schools that the district has identified for potential closure include Union Park Middle School, Bonneville Elementary School, Chickasaw Elementary School, Orlo Vista Elementary School, Eccleston Elementary School, Meadow Woods Elementary School and McCoy Elementary School.

Orange County Public Schools’ enrollment has declined by more than 8,300 students over the last three years, according to the district. For this school year, the district had 5,539 fewer students, a drop of nearly 3%.

According to the district, several factors have contributed to the decline, including demographic changes in the area and state policies. The dip in student enrollment has resulted in the loss of millions in funding. Orange County Public Schools estimates it has lost $41 million in funding this year.

The district said operating schools below capacity is not sustainable.

"The decision to close a school is not something that any single one of us wants to do," said Teresa Jacobs, Orange County School Board Chair. "It's not something a superintendent wants to do. The reality is we may have to make some tough decisions, because we do not have enough money. When we have a school that only has 50% of the student enrollment, the cost of operating that school doesn't drop by 50%.

The district hasn’t made any final decisions yet. The school board will hold a work session on Dec. 16 to discuss the "impacts of declining enrollment" and the schools being considered for closure.

Orange County Schools working with recruiter to boost enrollment

Amid declining student enrollment, Orange County Public Schools—the fourth-largest school district in Florida—has been exploring different ways to boost its numbers, including working with a recruitment company.

The district has enlisted the services of Caissa Public Strategy, a Tennessee-based company, that helps school districts recruit and retain students. So far, the company has been able to recruit about 1,900 students to the district.

On Tuesday, the school board voted to extend its contract with the company. Under the agreement, the district pays the company about $935 for each student it’s able to recruit or bring back to the district.