You can win $500 a week with Florida Lottery's newest promotion. Here's how

The Florida Lottery is giving players more chances to rake in some extra cash!

Introducing the new, limited-time $500 Raffle Promotion, an event that gives players the chance to win $500 cash every week for six weeks, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

Here's how it works:

When you buy a single $10 or more Cash Pop, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions or Powerball ticket, you'll get a free raffle ticket that automatically enters you into the next available weekly drawing.

There will be six weekly drawings held between September 25 and October 30.

In each drawing, 100 winners will each get $500 cash – that's $300,000 in total cash prizes throughout the promotion.

"That's not all – this thrilling Raffle promotion is expected to generate $40 million for education in just six short weeks!" the Florida Lottery said.

If you've been automatically entered into the $500 Raffle Promotion, you can check your raffle ticket at any lottery retailer, the Lottery app or on the promotions tab on the Florida Lottery website. Prizes can be redeemed at any lottery retailer or by visiting a district office.

