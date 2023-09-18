Volusia County man turns $10 gas station trip into $2 million payout with lottery win
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Volusia County man is now $2 million richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket.
Alexander Randall of Port Orange claimed a $2 million top prize in the $10 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.
The 31-year-old man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,370,000.
Randall bought his winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 207 Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange. The gas station will get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.