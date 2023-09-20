Expand / Collapse search

Florida man claims $1 million lottery ticket he bought at gas station

By Dani Medina
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Florida man claimed a winning lottery ticket this week he purchased at a gas station. 

Krenar Gavani claimed a $1 million ticket in the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. 

The 57-year-old man from Clearwater bought the winning ticket from RaceTrac at 2854 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. The retailer will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

Gavani chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. 