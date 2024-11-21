Unpermitted rideshare drivers raise safety concerns at Orlando International Airport

As we head into the busy holiday travel season, FOX 35 News is investigating risky rides at Orlando International Airport.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) acknowledges there are drivers who pick up passengers without the proper permits, and it says it is implementing prevention measures.

Some owners of Transportation Network Companies (TNC) registered with the airport reached out to FOX 35 concerned about the issue. They claim unpermitted drivers jeopardize safety and increase costs for everyone else.

"They appear to be legitimate businesses, and they might be; however, they don't have the required permits," The Genie Transportation Services owner Simone Cerasa said.

Commercial drivers require permits from both the City of Orlando and GOAA. Drivers have to pass a background check, submit to a vehicle inspection and give proof of commercial insurance.

The insurance isn't cheap. Premiums can run anywhere between $8,000 and $10,000.

"As a result, [unpermitted drivers] can offer lower fares to their customers," Cerasa said. "That's all fine as long as everything runs smoothly. If anything goes wrong, there's not going to be anybody there that's willing to pick up the tab."

GOAA reports at least 28 trespass warnings for solicitation this year with 8 arrests. The aviation authority adds it's difficult to trespass an unpermitted driver because they often leave when spotted.

The Orlando Police Department is also part of the effort, but after an "unexpected resignation," OPD's Vehicle For Hire unit is down to just two officers plus a supervisor. They're in charge of patrolling all three terminals at OIA on top of also handling the permitting process.

Cerasa, speaking for a group of concerned owners and drivers with the backing of the Florida Limousine Association, said that keeps the officers from patrolling.

"You can have all the laws on the books that you'd like and a million dollar fine, but if there's nobody out there that's enforcing these laws, handing out these fines, then what good does it do," Cerasa said.

Help is on the way. The city made room in next year's budget for two additional officers. At full staff, that's six dedicated officers.

District 1 Commissioner Jim Gray says it's a start.

"One of the challenges with all public safety is resources and manpower," Gray said. "At the airport the challenge is it's not a 24/7 business but it's pretty close."

Gray, airport officials, police and the concerned drivers are all set for a meeting Dec. 2 to talk about enforcement.

A goal of Gray's is to find a way to streamline the permitting process. OPD reports nearly 300 appointments split between the handful of officers for all of September.

"It's a challenge to try to enforce it, but we're committed to doing it because, as I've said before, if we're going to have rules, we have to be prepared to enforce them, or they really don't have much meaning," Gray said.

One airport serving as a nationwide example is Miami International. Miami-Dade County is cracking down on unpermitted drivers by beefing up enforcement, handing out stiffer penalties and changing the county code.

A team of one dozen enforcement officers will conduct sting operations three times a month. By the end of August, the number of unpermitted drivers cited and towed had reached 2023's total.

Ivan Cotayo leads the team of officers. Cotayo said airports from around the country have called him for advice on addressing unpermitted drivers. He said consistent enforcement is key.

"We don't play," Cotayo said. "If you work outside the platform, or you're trying to do something illegal, transporting passengers, we're going to go after you and we're going to get you."

Fines in Miami-Dade also reach into the thousands. Cerasa, calling for bigger fines as a deterrent, said fines in Orlando are only a few hundred dollars.

Cerasa said unpermitted drivers cutting corners means higher costs for regular consumers. The drivers said they are worried about their livelihood and ability to do business if the issue persists.

"It's difficult for us," Cerasa said. "Obviously, we are interested in public safety and we want to make sure our industry has a good reputation, and we're all following the same rules."

GOAA said TNC drivers are not becoming an afterthought.

"TNC drivers are increasing business year over year," a GOAA spokesperson wrote in a statement. "In September 2024, drivers had 12% more pickups than they did for September 2023, an indicator that passengers are using these services more and more."

With the busy holiday season coming up, Manton Transportation owner Clinton Corriveau said ask to see your driver's badge if you ever have any doubt. It has the driver's name, picture and permit.

"This yellow badge says it all," Corriveau said. "I let my clients know when they book with us, we give them our name and our number. If your driver doesn't have one of these, they're not doing it by the book."

Some other tell-tale signs are really cheap fares, your driver telling you to go to an area outside of what the airport has designated for pickup and don't hitch a ride from anyone who solicits.

