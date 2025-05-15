FSU shooting report reveals timeline, gunman's actions, his weapons, and the officer who shot him in face

The Brief A new investigative document reveals new details about the on-campus shooting that occurred in April at Florida State University (FSU). It includes a timeline of events from when the shooting began, details about the FSU officer who ended the attack by shooting the gunman, as well as information about the firearms the suspect carried onto campus. The suspect, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, is currently facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.



The True Bill Presentment, filed Wednesday in Leon County court before a grand jury in connection with the indictment of the suspected gunman, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, outlines key facts of the case. It includes a timeline of events from when the shooting began, details about the FSU officer who ended the attack by shooting Ikner, as well as information about the firearms Ikner carried onto campus.

Phoenix Ikner charged with murder in FSU shooting

The backstory:

Authorities say 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner opened fire on the main campus of Florida State University around 11:50 a.m. on April 17.

Two people, both non-students, were killed, and six others sustained gunshot wounds. Responding officers quickly engaged Ikner and shot him during the confrontation. He was subsequently hospitalized and underwent multiple surgeries before being released Monday.

Ikner faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder. He has been transferred to a regional detention facility.

A Lean County judge denied bond for Ikner and ordered no-contact with the shooting victims, families or any other witnesses.

FSU shooting attack lasted for 3 minutes

New details:

Law enforcement released a timeline detailing Ikner's alleged actions on the day of the shooting. According to the report, the attack was stopped just three minutes and three seconds after the first shot was fired.

Timeline:

At 11:57 a.m. , the suspect parked a Hummer on campus, north of Moore Auditorium and east of the Student Union, then stepped out of the vehicle. Within seconds, he began shooting. As people started running, the suspect was seen moving through the grass toward the Student Union. During this time, two people were shot.

At 11:58 a.m. , the suspect entered the Student Union and quickly exited the west main entrance doors where he started shooting at multiple people, killing one person. Seconds later, he ran out of the west entrance, went back to the dead victim and shot them again, before running toward the bookstore entrance where two more people were shot.

By 11:59 a.m. , the suspect reentered the Student Union, and ran toward the food court where he reportedly shot and killed a second person. The suspect then chased a student through the food court, and shot at her in front of the Panda Express.

By 12 p.m., the suspect chased people on the east side of the Student Union through the bushes and was ultimately shot by an FSU police officer. The suspect fell between Moore Auditorium and the Student Union.

Suspect was shot in the face by FSU police officer

The court document revealed new details about where Ikner was shot when he was injured by law enforcement officers.

According to the report, FSU police officer Cody Poppell was riding nearby on his motorcycle when he heard gunfire. He accelerated toward the sound, witnessing multiple "panicked" students fleeing for their lives.

Poppell then spotted the gunman chasing and shooting at another potential victim. While still straddling his moving motorcycle, Poppell stopped and fired several shots, striking the gunman in the face.

What they're saying:

"There is no question others would have died absent his actions," the report stated.

Accused FSU shooter ‘acted alone’

Dig deeper:

Despite rumors that Ikner may have received assistance from others or been connected to an organization, the court document stated that Ikner "acted alone." Officials confirmed that no evidence was found indicating he received help from anyone.

Suspect stole 2 guns from parents' home

The investigative report revealed that Ikner carried a 12-gauge shotgun as well as a Glock 21 .45 caliber pistol, which belonged to his mother, a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said he allegedly stole both weapons from his parents' home, with the pistol being taken from his father's bedside.

Witnesses told investigators that Ikner initially exited the vehicle with a shotgun and attempted to shoot a student, but the gun malfunctioned.

At that point, Ikner abandoned the shotgun in the vehicle and instead used the Glock 21.

What was the shooter's motive?

What they're saying:

That still remains unclear, but according to the investigative document, "all evidence suggests he merely wanted to kill as many people as possible, not that he was targeting any person or group."

Ikner allegedly shot men and women of various ages, races and lifestyles, and the victims were all "totally random."

The report added, "the only consistent trait of each victim was their innocence."

