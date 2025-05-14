2 women arrested in 2024 armed robbery, kidnapping of Florida mail carrier in Orlando

The Brief Two women are behind bars after allegedly robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint and locking him in his van in March 2024. Cellphone data and past criminal history helped link the suspects to the crime. The case adds to a rising trend in mail carrier robberies nationwide.



Two women who Orlando police said robbed and kidnapped a mail carrier were just arrested. Jasmine Lemon and Dericka Herron both faced a judge Wednesday afternoon. The judge denied bond for now.

What we know:

Two women, Jasmine Lemon and Dericka Herron, were arrested more than a year after allegedly robbing and locking a U.S. mail carrier inside his work van during a brazen daytime heist in Orlando.

Orlando police said on March 20, 2024, the pair robbed a mail carrier. Police said Lemon waited in the getaway car while Herron got out and pointed a gun at the mail carrier. Police said Herron demanded the universal key, the mail carrier's scanner and his phone.

Police said Herron forced the mail carrier into the back of his own van and locked him inside. Police said a man witnessed the crime. Cellphone records placed Lemon and Herron at the scene of the robbery and placed them together around Orlando in the hours after, according to police.

Two women, Jasmine Lemon and Dericka Herron, were arrested more than a year after allegedly robbing and locking a U.S. mail carrier inside his work van during a brazen daytime heist in Orlando.

Police said Lemon has a history of armed robberies. FOX 35 News found two recent arrests of suspected robberies at Orange County beauty stores.

Police said Herron has a history of mail theft and fraud. Police said she was arrested in May 2024 after booking a hotel with a stolen credit card. Police said Herron also had stolen mail in her possession when she was arrested then.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the quantity or type of mail stolen, nor have they confirmed whether any of the stolen items were recovered. The motive for targeting a mail carrier specifically — given neither woman had prior charges for mail-related crimes — is also unclear. It's also not yet known if federal charges will follow due to the nature of the crime.

The backstory:

The crime occurred in March 2024 when Herron allegedly confronted the mail carrier with a firearm while Lemon waited nearby in a car. The suspects then locked the carrier in the back of his van and fled with stolen mail. A year-long investigation involving witness accounts and digital evidence eventually led to their arrests.

Big picture view:

This incident is part of a disturbing trend. Nationwide, robberies targeting mail carriers surged to over 600 cases in 2023, a 30% increase from the previous year. Union leaders say such attacks have raised major concerns about the safety of postal workers, who are increasingly targeted for their universal access to community mailboxes.

What they're saying:

Police said in March 2024, Llemon waited inside a car while Herron pointed a gun at a mailman and demanded the universal key before locking the mail carrier inside the back of his work van and making off with some mail.

Herron's attorney, Taj Murphy, said the warrant for her arrest is incorrect."It identifies the witness statement and the police statement as a black male weighing way more than her," Murphy told the judge Wednesday. "As you can see, this is a black female."

"Safety, safety, safety," National Association of Letter Carriers Branch (NACL) #1091 President Byron Shelton told FOX 35 News in a previous interview about mail carrier robberies. "What does that look like? The end result is holding people accountable."

The victim declined to go on camera but told FOX 35 he feels good about the suspects being arrested.

What's next:

Both suspects are due in court in the coming weeks for bond hearings in this case. They both have open cases for other alleged crimes.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: