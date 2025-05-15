Florida becomes 2nd state to ban fluoride from water system after DeSantis bill signing

The Brief Florida has become the second state to ban fluoride from its water systems following a bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. Some local governments in Florida have already voted to remove fluoride from their water, including Miami-Dade and Seminole counties. Florida’s provision will be effective beginning July 1.



Florida has become the second state to ban fluoride from its water systems following a bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday.

SB 700, also known as the Florida Farm Bill, was signed by DeSantis at a press conference hosted in Dade City, where he also discussed the advertising of plant-based meat and milk substitutes, as well as the death penalty.

Florida fluoride ban

What we know:

State lawmakers approved the bill requiring certain additives to be removed from water sources across the state only last month.

However, the bill signed doesn’t specifically mention fluoride. Instead, it bans local governments from putting anything in the water that doesn’t help with improving water quality or reducing contaminants.

What they're saying:

"Yes, use fluoride for your teeth, that’s fine," DeSantis said at the press conference. "But forcing it in the water supply is basically forced medication on people. They don’t have a choice."

DeSantis said there are other ways Florida residents can get access to fluoride if they want, emphasizing the mineral shouldn’t be mandated by governments.

"There’s nothing preventing you in your house from adding fluoride to your water," he said.

Local perspective:

Currently, about 100 water systems across the state add fluoride to their water, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This includes counties such as Hillsborough and Pinellas, as well as the cities of Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Tampa.

However, at least 14 cities in the state have already decided to stop putting fluoride in their water over the past several months, including Miami-Dade and Seminole counties.

What's next:

Florida’s provision will be effective beginning July 1.

Fluoride in drinking water: Safe or not safe?

Big picture view:

Utah was the first state to take action against fluoride in the water supply, with its prohibition going into effect last week.

Although fluoride has been a hot topic across the United States for years, the issue was brought to a head when President Donald Trump appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy Jr. has pubically praised DeSantis for taking action in banning fluoride from the state's water supply.

Kennedy Jr. has characterized fluoride as a dangerous neurotoxin and an "industrial waste." He claims fluoride is associated with various health problems, including arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, lower IQ, neurodevelopmental disorders and thyroid disease.

However, not all agree with Kennedy Jr.'s perspective.

For nearly 80 years, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) leaders say people in the U.S. have benefitted from drinking water with fluoride, leading to better dental health. The CDC has found that community water fluoridation at the recommended level of 0.7 mg/L is safe and effective for preventing tooth decay.

Kennedy has directed the CDC to review and potentially change its recommendations on water fluoridation.

What is fluoride?

Dig deeper:

According to the CDC, fluoride repairs and prevents damage to teeth caused by bacteria in the mouth.

Fluoride toothpaste is the most commonly used fluoride product in the U.S.

The CDC says fluoride dental products are effective in preventing cavities, and they are safe and effective when used as directed.

