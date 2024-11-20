Mom arrested after 14-year-old daughter found dead inside Osceola County home, officials say

A Florida mom is accused of attacking and killing her 14-year-old daughter, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies were called to a home in Poinciana early Wednesday morning after a 14-year-old girl was found unresponsive.

People inside the home told deputies that the girl's mom held the girl's head underwater in the bathroom until she became unresponsive. The girl was later declared dead.

"It's a dark day when things like this happen," said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez during a news conference on Wednesday. "What happened to her was unimaginable."

The Osceola County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death. The woman was arrested under suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery, though additional charges are pending, he said.

Sheriff Marcos said the woman was "a little uncooperative" and did not appear to have a reaction to the news that her daughter had died.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the alleged attack: the mother, her 14-year-old daughter, another child, and a roommate.

The girl's father was not at the home, but was notified that his daughter had died.

Witnesses also reported that at one point, the mother was armed with a hammer, which had to be forcibly taken from her.

Sheriff Marcos said there was no previous domestic violence history or calls involving the girl and her mother. However, there was a previous incident of battery between the woman and her husband, he said.

