Feds investigate vaping death
FOX 35 News learned that the government is launching an investigation into the vaping-related death of a 28-year-old Orlando man.
Crew caught dumping chemical-laced water down drain at OIA
A cleaning crew was caught on camera dumping water mixed with cleaning chemicals down a storm drain at Orlando International Airport.
Allegations of abuse at Central Florida women's prison
Lowell Correctional Institution is a notorious Central Florida women’s prison.
Fewer delays but still some confusion among drivers at new I-4 ramp lane in Maitland
Construction on Interstate 4 in Maitland and the shift of a exit ramp onto Maitland Blvd., caused confusion among drivers during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Things went a little smoother on Thursday, but we found many frustrated drivers.