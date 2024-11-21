Expand / Collapse search

Grand jury formally indicted teen behind downtown Orlando mass shooting

Published  November 21, 2024 2:42pm EST
ORLANDO, Fla. - On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, an Orange County grand jury formally indicted 17-year-old Jaylen Edgar, the teen who open fired in downtown Orlando on Halloween.

Edgar was formally indicted for:

  • Two counts of First Degree Murder with a Firearm
  • Seven counts of Attempted First Degree Murder with a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Minor
  • Culpable Negligence with Personal Injury

Prosecutors said Edgar will be tried as an adult.

Police said the shooting happened early Nov. 1 when Edgar fired into a large crowd celebrating Halloween, hitting nine people. 

Two men, Tyrek Hill, 25, and Timothy Schmidt Jr., 19, died from their injuries. 

A woman was also hurt in the panic as people ran for safety.

Officers quickly identified Edgar as the shooter and arrested him at the scene.

Court hearings and case updates will be available on the Orange County Clerk of Court’s website.

An indictment is a formal accusation, and Edgar is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.