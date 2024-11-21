Grand jury formally indicted teen behind downtown Orlando mass shooting

article

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, an Orange County grand jury formally indicted 17-year-old Jaylen Edgar, the teen who open fired in downtown Orlando on Halloween.

Edgar was formally indicted for:

Two counts of First Degree Murder with a Firearm

Seven counts of Attempted First Degree Murder with a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

Culpable Negligence with Personal Injury

Related: Downtown Orlando shooting live updates: 2 dead, 6 hurt in halloween shooting; teen detained: officials

Prosecutors said Edgar will be tried as an adult.

Police said the shooting happened early Nov. 1 when Edgar fired into a large crowd celebrating Halloween, hitting nine people.

Two men, Tyrek Hill, 25, and Timothy Schmidt Jr., 19, died from their injuries.

A woman was also hurt in the panic as people ran for safety.

Officers quickly identified Edgar as the shooter and arrested him at the scene.

Related: Downtown Orlando shooting: What we know about 17-year-old alleged suspect

Court hearings and case updates will be available on the Orange County Clerk of Court’s website.

An indictment is a formal accusation, and Edgar is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.