Pet Alliance begins construction on new Orlando shelter after devastating fire

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has broken ground on a state-of-the-art animal shelter, three years after a fire destroyed its original adoption center.

The new facility, located along South John Young Parkway, will span 25,000 square feet and include indoor and outdoor spaces designed to enhance care for cats and dogs.

"We really wanted a facility that had state-of-the-art space to take care of the dogs and cats we get," said Steve Bardy, executive director of Pet Alliance.

The new shelter will feature innovative spaces for animals, including indoor and outdoor areas for cats and an interior play yard for dogs.

"This is a better-designed space," Bardy said, emphasizing the improvements over the previous facility.

The centerpiece of the shelter will be its expanded veterinary space, which will double the organization’s capacity to provide medical care for animals.

"It is so important to what we do," Bardy added. "Our average animal is with us for nine days. We’re not a sanctuary, but we want to provide that medical care and get them into homes quickly."

The new shelter will also allow Pet Alliance to rescue more animals from overcrowded and smaller shelters across the region, a significant step forward for the organization and the animals it serves.

Construction is a key milestone in the organization’s recovery from the 2021 fire, which forced leaders to rethink their mission and future.

