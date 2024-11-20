Newly released video shows alleged attack on school resource deputy at Deltona Middle School

New body camera footage shows a couple attacking a school resource deputy at Deltona Middle School on Tuesday, authorities said.

The confrontation stemmed from an earlier incident in which the couple’s son was charged with battery for allegedly pushing a girl in a school hallway.

Initially, the situation appeared calm as Deputy Julia Curtin spoke with the parents, Jorge Rivera and Dagmarie Aponte Iturrino, about their son's charges. However, the exchange quickly escalated.

According to deputies, Rivera punched Curtin and grabbed her Taser, causing her to suffer a concussion. Curtin managed to get back on her feet, draw her firearm, and subdue Rivera before placing him in handcuffs.

Rivera faced a judge Wednesday afternoon.

"I’m appointing the public defender to represent you here at first appearance," the judge told him. "You’ve been charged with the following offenses, and based on the documents in the court file, I do find probable cause for each of them."

MORE STORIES:

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood expressed outrage over the attack.

"I am not going to have pieces of [expletive] like that come in and attack a deputy doing their job and not expect they’re going to be held accountable for that," Chitwood said.

Rivera faces multiple charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, robbery, grand theft, and resisting arrest with violence. His bond was set at $42,000.

Aponte was also arrested in connection with the incident and later released on bond. She did not respond when reporters visited her home.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: