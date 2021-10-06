Universal Orlando: 'Shrek 4D' attraction, shop to permanently close

article

The ’Shrek 4D’ attraction and its corresponding gift shop will permanently close in 2022, Universal Orlando Resort confirmed on Wednesday.

The theme park company told FOX 35 that the Shrek 4D attraction and its corresponding gift shop will permanently close on January 10th, 2022.

They did not provide information on what would replace the attraction.

In addition, Universal Orlando Resort also said in a Twitter reply that the ‘Meet Shrek and Donkey’ experience will continue to operate daily for park guests to enjoy.

Universal Orlando Resort also told FOX 35 that the ‘Revenge of the Mummy’ roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida would temporarily close for maintenance beginning January 7th through late summer 2022.

