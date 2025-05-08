Orlando weather: Strong storms possible on Thursday. See timeline, potential threats

The Brief Central Florida is in for another hot, humid, and stormy day, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s fueling afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The strongest storms, expected between 4–9 p.m., may bring gusty winds, small hail, and heavy downpours. Friday's weather pattern features more of the same, with more afternoon thunderstorms likely.



Thursday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to numerous storms along and east of Interstate 4 this afternoon and night.

Here's what you need to know.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Another hot, humid, and stormy day is on the way for Central Florida. Afternoon highs will be back into the upper 80s and low 90s. This will help to fuel this afternoon's rain and storm chances.

During the peak heating of the day, sea breeze boundaries will help to trigger scattered showers and storms. Some storms may be strong, producing gusty winds, small hail, and heavy downpours.

Timeline:

Isolated downpours will begin to bubble up around 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., with the best chances of wet and stormy weather taking place from roughly 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Storm activity will gradually fade after sunset, leaving us under partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy, with lows around the low 70s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Friday's weather pattern features more of the same, with more afternoon thunderstorms likely as daytime heating interacts with lingering moisture. Highs will reach the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Weekend forecast

Rain chances decrease slightly for Saturday and Sunday, appearing more scattered. This would mean better news for any Mother's Day plans with the moms out there! Plan for highs in the mid to upper 80s humidity continues.

A low-pressure looks to develop over the Gulf into early next week. This system is expected to bring additional moisture into the region, enhancing the likelihood of showers and storms. Heavy rain will be a safe bet for many Monday and into early Tuesday morning.

The potential of a few strong storms exists during this same timeframe as well, but it's still a little too far out timing wise to get into a lot of the specifics. Be sure to stay close to the forecast and FOX 35 Storm team for the latest updates on our rain and storm chances in the coming days.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

