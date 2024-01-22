Uber driver’s dash cam catches deadly road rage incident: 'I pray to God to get home safe'

The driver accused of killing a man in a fit of road rage is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

According to Orlando police investigators, it happened before 6:30 a.m. on Colonial Drive near Lake Baldwin Lane.

Dashboard camera video from an Uber driver caught the gunfire ringing out. Eight shots can be heard in six seconds. The Uber driver had a paying passenger in the car at the time.

"We were having a nice conversation… and I think she didn’t notice," he said. "I just stayed quiet because I didn’t want her to freak out."

The Uber driver did not want to show his face or give his name. He said he was just six cars behind the incident. From his footage, you can see one of the cars involved slowly cross over two lanes of traffic before coming to a rest near a utility pole.

Nicholas Carrasquillo, 26, is now charged with first-degree murder. According to the Orlando Police Department, Carrasquillo shot and killed another driver, David Alexzander Sligh, 30.

The fit of road rage is an eye-opener for some, but for others, it’s a daily worry.

"Times are crazy right now," said the Uber driver. "People… they don’t think, they just react. That’s my fear when I’m driving. Every time in the morning, I pray to God to get home safe."

