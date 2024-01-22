Florida deputies search for man accused of murder in Kissimmee shooting

article

Osceola County deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of murder in a Kissimmee shooting.

Deputies have obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Joshua Franceschi on premeditated murder and battery charges.

On Nov. 14, 2023, deputies responded to a shooting on Oxford Drive in Kissimmee. The victim, who has not been named, ultimately died of their injuries at a local hospital.

Franceschi's location is unknown at this time, and deputies believe he is evading law enforcement.

Christopher Martin Garrett (Photo via Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact OCSO at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-Tips.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said they also obtained a warrant for Christopher Martin Garrett, 31, for premeditated murder and discharging a firearm in public. On Dec. 26, 2023, Garrett was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, on the warrant and taken to their county jail. He was later extradited to Osceola County and booked into jail.

He faces charges of premeditated murder, discharging a firearm in public, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

An investigation is ongoing.