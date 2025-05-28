New airline at Orlando-Sanford International Airport offers non-stop flights to Dominican Republic

The Brief Arajet will begin nonstop service between Orlando Sanford International Airport and Punta Cana starting Oct. 26, with flights operating three times a week and fares from $138. The route aims to strengthen cultural and economic ties while expanding international travel options for Central Florida.



Arajet, the Dominican Republic’s low-fare national airline, is coming to the Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB). This new airline will offer nonstop service to Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) beginning Oct. 26, 2025.

What we know:

According to the press release, the new route will operate three times weekly—Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays—with introductory fares starting at $138 one-way.

The launch marks a major step in SFB’s efforts to expand international offerings and enhance travel access for Central Florida residents and visitors.

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to welcome Arajet to the Orlando Sanford International Airport," said Nicole Martz, SFB president and CEO. "With nearly 10,000 Dominican residents in Seminole County and more than 85,000 in the greater Orlando area, this new service is more than just a flight—it’s a vital connection."

Arajet will use Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for the new service.

Punta Cana is known for its beaches, all-inclusive resorts and ecotourism.

The launch makes Orlando Sanford Arajet’s sixth U.S. destination and supports the airline’s mission to connect the Americas with low fares and Dominican hospitality.

Passengers can book now at www.arajet.com using promo code HOLAORLANDO for up to 30% off base fares.

