Man arrested after Florida father of 5 shot, killed in downtown Orlando parking garage: police

A man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man in downtown Orlando earlier this month, according to police.

Aaron Willis, 36, was taken into custody Monday morning on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm, the Orlando Police Department said in a news release. Officers did not specify how they identified Willis as a suspect in the case.

On Jan. 7, shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting in a parking garage located at South Orange Avenue. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a nearby building. Officers found the shooting victim, Terry Shawn Rivers, 35, sitting in the driver's seat. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

"As we strive to make Orlando safe for everyone, senseless acts of violence like the murder of Terry Shawn Rivers will not be tolerated in our city," Chief Eric Smith said in a statement. "Our Homicide Detectives have worked tirelessly to solve this murder. Today the Fugitive Investigative Unit arrested Aaron D. Willis for Second Degree Murder with a Firearm. I want to commend all the members of the Orlando Police Department who worked on this case and thank the entire community for their assistance."

FOX 35 News spoke to Rivers' family shortly after the deadly shooting happened.

Tasha Roundtree remembered her cousin as a businessman and a family man. She said Rivers was enjoying a night out when he was killed.

"This is a tough one because he's the backbone. He brings us together. He had events at his mom's house that everyone shows up for. He's the glue, so with him being gone, I don’t think it will be easy for us," she said.

Roundtree said there may have been an argument before the shooting, though that hasn't been confirmed by police. She said Rivers was a chef who had opened a food truck within the last few months. He leaves behind four children.