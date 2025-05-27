SpaceX's ninth Starship launch, aims for historic re-flight of Super Heavy booster

The Brief SpaceX is set to launch its ninth Starship test flight as early as Tuesday evening, featuring the first reflight of a Super Heavy booster and multiple new in-flight experiments. The mission will test booster landing techniques, Starlink payload deployment, and alternative heat shield materials to advance Starship's reusability.



SpaceX is preparing to launch the ninth flight test of its Starship rocket as early as Tuesday evening, with a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time launch window.

What we know:

The launch will happen at the company’s Starbase facility in South Texas.

The mission marks the first re-flight of a Super Heavy booster, which previously launched and returned during Starship’s seventh test flight. It also comes after engineers made multiple hardware upgrades following the loss of Starship during its eighth test earlier this year.

Dig deeper:

In this flight, both stages of the vehicle — the Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage — are expected to conduct a series of flight experiments to improve system performance and data collection. Notably, the booster will attempt a controlled flip, a boostback burn, a descent at a higher angle of attack, and a new engine configuration for the final landing burn, which is expected to conclude with a hard splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Starship upper stage will repeat a suborbital trajectory, deploy eight Starlink simulator payloads, and conduct a planned in-space engine relight. Engineers have also removed a number of heat shield tiles from Starship to expose stress-prone areas and evaluate new metallic tile options — including one with active cooling — during atmospheric reentry.

This test flight plays a pivotal role in SpaceX’s broader goal of developing a fully reusable launch system capable of carrying humans and cargo to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

As with all test flights, the schedule remains subject to change based on technical readiness and weather conditions.

