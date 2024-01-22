New safety upgrades in place to keep drivers from colliding with trains in Melbourne

New safety upgrades were installed at the deadly WH Jackson Street intersection, where vehicles collided with Brightline trains on two separate occasions.

Brightline installed brand-new delineators near that railroad crossing on Monday. Melbourne’s Mayor, Paul Alfrey, says this is a short-term solution to keep drivers from going around lowered crossing arms.

"We have to keep people safe," the mayor said. He was at WH Jackson Street on Monday when construction was happening at the intersection.

Alfrey says this is step one to improve safety at the deadly intersection, but he wants Brightline to install quad gates as soon as possible.

"We’re going to act swiftly if there’s an issue," Alfrey said.

Rail safety advocates say the line of bright yellow poles should get driver’s attention.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ New safety upgrades were installed at the deadly WH Jackson Street intersection, where vehicles collided with Brightline trains on two separate occasions.

"I think everything that can be done to remind them to be responsible is a good solution," said Jim Kovalsky, who’s with the Florida East Coast Railway Society, which is a non-profit committed to education and outreach when it comes to rail safety.

MORE HEADLINES:

Commuters say it’s too soon to tell if the new measure will work because they’re used to seeing drivers go around with lowered arms.

"I don’t know if it’s going to work or not," said Jeffery Session, who rides his bike near train tracks.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is still investigating the two deadly crashes near downtown Melbourne earlier this month. The agency wants to see what went wrong and what safety upgrades are needed in the area.

The mayor still wants to hear from the community about rail safety at Tuesday’s city council meeting. He also says drivers need to be aware. Red light cameras are also on the way to Melbourne to see what divers are breaking the law and risking their lives.