Bond denied for man accused of killing family members inside Palm Bay apartment

A Florida man accused of killing three of his own family members and shooting two others inside a Palm Bay apartment complex over the weekend faced a judge on Monday.

Tashawn Taylor, 26, was denied bond after a judge called him a danger to the community. During Taylor's first appearance, it was difficult for Brevard County Judge Judy Atkin to get simple "yes" and "no" answers from him.

"You need a lawyer, sir. This is a murder charge," Judge Atkin said. "It’s very important that you have a lawyer to help you."

New arrest documents allege that Taylor shot all but one of his family members in the head inside their unit at the Woodlake Apartments. Police identified the deceased as 60-year-old Angella Suglam, 79-year-old Stephen Suglam, and 31-year-old Lisa Suglam. A 15-year-old who was shot is in critical condition, and another adult has less severe injuries. Detectives said a 10-year-old girl was found safe, hiding under a bed.

Taylor fled the scene, according to the Palm Bay Police Department. With assistance from the Melbourne Police Department, his vehicle was identified after being seen on Babcock Street, and he was taken into custody.

People who knew the victims are still in shock and believe mental health played into the deadly rampage.

"It’s just been hard on the whole community just to try to figure out why this happened. A young lady and her entire family is gone in one night. That’s a very difficult thing," said Alex Goins, a youth football coach. "Anytime anyone takes virtually their entire family, there has to be some mental situation going on."

Goins said the community is committed to helping the surviving children.

"Try to be there to support them as best as we possibly can, and the justice system will take care of itself," he added.

Taylor faces three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, as well as two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is also not allowed to contact any of the victims moving forward.

The motive for the shootings is still unclear.