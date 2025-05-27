I-95 crash: Florida mom killed, her 3 kids injured when another driver suffers tire blowout

The Brief A Titusville mother of three, Olivia Maggs, was killed in a crash on I-95 in Florida when another driver experienced a tire blowout, causing his vehicle to collide with her van, officials said. Maggs' three children were inside the vehicle at the time, including an 8-month-old girl who, according to family, suffered a broken femur and a brain bleed. Maggs is being remembered as a loving mother, wife, and friend, as well as a compassionate nurse.



A Florida mother of three was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, when a pickup truck suffered a tire blowout and collided with the van she was traveling in with her children.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday on I-95 South near Pineda Causeway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Olivia Maggs, 32, of Titusville was driving a 2023 Honda Odyssey in the inside lane when troopers said a 2003 Ford F-350 traveling in the center lane suffered a tire blowout. The 58-year-old pickup truck driver lost control and struck Maggs’ van.

The collision sent both vehicles off the road and into a guardrail.

Maggs died at the scene. Her three children – an 8-month-old daughter and two sons, ages 3 and 4 – were taken to local hospitals.

According to a GoFundMe created to support the family, the baby girl was flown to a hospital with a broken femur and brain bleed. The two boys are expected to be OK.

(Credit: Family of Olivia Maggs)

The truck driver and his 20-year-old passenger – both from Babylon, New York – were not hurt and remained on scene following the collision.

What we don't know:

What remains unknown is the exact cause of the tire blowout and whether any other factors contributed to the crash. Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

Maggs' family described her as a kind and loving person, a devoted wife and mother, and a caring nurse whose absence will leave a deep emptiness in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved her.

(Credit: Family of Olivia Maggs)

"The family now faces a long road of healing—both physically and emotionally," the Maggs family shared on GoFundMe. "Your prayers for comfort, peace, and strength during this devastating time mean more than words can say."

(Credit: Family of Olivia Maggs)

They added, "Olivia is now in the arms of our heavenly Father and reunited with her eldest brother, Christopher."

How you can help:

As of Tuesday afternoon, over $75,000 had been raised in support of Maggs' family. Those who wish to help can visit the family's fundraiser here.