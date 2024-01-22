Orlando police investigation shuts down portion of East Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. - All westbound lanes of East Colonial Drive are closed at Old Cheney Highway for an investigation, the Orlando Police Department stated in a social media post.
No other details were immediately released.
SKYFOX flew over the scene near Linda's LaCantina steakhouse where multiple police cruisers could be seen lined up along the road. A nearby parking lot also appeared to be roped off.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Day Orlando for live traffic updates.