Orlando police investigation shuts down portion of East Colonial Drive

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:58AM
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - All westbound lanes of East Colonial Drive are closed at Old Cheney Highway for an investigation, the Orlando Police Department stated in a social media post.  

No other details were immediately released.

SKYFOX flew over the scene near Linda's LaCantina steakhouse where multiple police cruisers could be seen lined up along the road. A nearby parking lot also appeared to be roped off. 

This is a developing story. Watch Good Day Orlando for live traffic updates. 