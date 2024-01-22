Orlando police investigation shuts down portion of East Colonial Drive

All westbound lanes of East Colonial Drive are closed at Old Cheney Highway for an investigation, the Orlando Police Department stated in a social media post.

No other details were immediately released.

SKYFOX flew over the scene near Linda's LaCantina steakhouse where multiple police cruisers could be seen lined up along the road. A nearby parking lot also appeared to be roped off.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (SKYFOX)

This is a developing story. Watch Good Day Orlando for live traffic updates.