Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl in Seminole County: FDLE

The Brief A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Jade Toth, of Oviedo. She has been missing since Feb. 5, 2026, near 2800 block of Spring Heather Place. Anyone with information should contact Oviedo Police at 407-971-5700 or 911.



A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl in Oviedo.

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Jade Toth. She was last seen on Feb. 5, 2026, near the 2800 block of Spring Heather Place in Oviedo.

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, grey sweatpants, and a dark-colored backpack.

"Due to an ongoing investigation, this case has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert."

Images shared by Oviedo Police of 15-year-old Jade Toth, who has been missing since Feb. 5, 2026.

According to Oviedo Police, she was last seen around 3:20 a.m. at her home in Oviedo.

On Feb. 7, Oviedo Police said she could be in the Tampa/Clearwater area with three unknown females.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Jade Toth's disappearance is asked to contact Oviedo Police at 407-971-5700.