Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Atlantic; Florida in projected path of possible hurricane

Tropical Depression 9 formed in the Caribbean Sea early Friday morning and forecasters say it could strengthen into our next named storm with possible impacts to Florida.

The system is located east-southeast of Kingston Jamaica packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

"Only slow intensification is forecast over the next day or so, followed by more significant intensification over the weekend and early next week," the National Hurricane Center said. Tropical Depression Nine is predicted to be steered toward the Gulf of Mexico and the Florida Peninsula by the middle of next week.

Current models show the system strengthening into a Category 1 Hurricane Hermine early Monday. By Wednesday, the models show it becoming a Category 2 hurricane over Cuba before moving toward Florida on Wednesday.

While it is still too early to know exactly where this system is heading, there is certainly a growing threat of a powerful hurricane impacting the U.S. around the middle of next week. The FOX 35 Storm Team will be following this every step of the way to keep you updated.

If the system does make landfall in Florida as a hurricane, it would be the second time a hurricane named Hermine impacted the state. In 2016, Hurricane Hermine made landfall east of St. Marks, Florida. At the time, Hermine was the first hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Wilma on October 24, 2005.

Meanwhile, the FOX 35 Storm Team is also tracking several other systems in the Atlantic.

HURRICANE FIONA

Fiona is currently located northwest of Bermuda with has weakened a bit with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. The system is bringing hurricane conditions to the island.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will pass to the northwest of Bermuda during the next few hours," the NHC said. "Fiona's center will then approach Nova Scotia later today, move across Nova Scotia and into the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Saturday, and then across Labrador over the Labrador Sea on Sunday."

Some slight weakening is forecast on Friday, however Fiona is forecast to be a large and powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds when it approaches and moves over Nova Scotia on Friday and Saturday.

Fiona is creating rough surf along the east coast of the U.S. Surfers and swimmers at Florida beaches should be cautious.

TROPICAL STORM GASTON

Gaston is expected to turn southeastward on Friday with tropical storm conditions affecting the westernmost Azores Islands. The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The NHC says the center of Gaston will move near or over portions of the Azores on Friday through early Saturday. Gradual weakening is expected over the next few days.

OTHER SYSTEMS

A broad area of low pressure, located roughly in between the Cabo Verde islands to the east and the west coast of Africa, is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters say a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend while the system moves northward. Development chances are at 70-percent over the next five days.

Another area of low pressure is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slow development of this system remains possible over the next several days while it drifts northwestward or northward over the central tropical Atlantic. As of Friday, chances of development are at 30-percent.